Vermont AG teams up with business community to provide consumer information during the COVID-19 Virus pandemic



MONTPELIER, VERMONT- Vermont’s top cop is sending a warning to people trying to profit from the pandemic.



Attorney general T.J. Donovan says in times of emergency, price gouging and unnecessary hoarding are two problems that can occur. Price gouging is when the prices of essential goods are raised during a market crisis. This is illegal in Vermont under the consumer protection act.

Chief of the public protection division, Christopher Curtis said, “We have not received price gouging complaints about Vermont businesses to date. We are watching the space. We are very aware that there have been national reports about price gouging during times of crisis and this office will not stand for it.”

Business leaders also want everyone to be good neighbors. The Executive director of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association wants to remind Vermonters that when buying products such as hand sanitizer and wipes, to prepare for two to three weeks not two to three months.

“”We are seeing a lot of stock piling of the Necessities and that just eliminates some of the access to consumers that also need to maintain some hygiene as well.” said Sigrist.

The Attorney General wants to remind Vermonters to stay calm and that we are in this together.

If you would like some more information about consumer protection CLICK HERE