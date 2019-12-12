Vermont Agency of Education announces new learning tool

MONTPELIER, VT- Vermont’s Agency of Education announced a statewide initiative in an effort to strengthen students reading and math skills. The Agency of Education has partnered with a company called MetaMetrics to roll out The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks for reading and math.

The Agency of Education says in recent years Vermont students have not performed as well in reading and math. After assessments from school administrators, parents and educators they feel they need a new way to support students in reading and math.

“There’s a lot of interest in improving literacy and math outcomes in Vermont students so we feel responsible at the agency to identify the trends of data and suggest a beginning of a tool set that will be helpful,” said Secretary of Education Dan French.

The Lexile framework matches students with books and vocabulary lists that match their reading ability. Quantile frameworks will match students with math concepts and exercises based on their mathematical abilities. Teachers will also be able to access student’s math skills data base, a research assistant tool, and career databases. This allowed students and educators to personalize lessons and growth.

According to French, student data is held at the local level with primary grades and benchmark assessments. The new system will give a Lexile and Quantile score on the smarter balanced assessment in 2020 that will help track students ability and create a statewide database.

“The Lexile and Quantile data measures have sort of become that common denominator which we can began by essentially creating a data continuum pre-k through 12,” said French

The system will also help Vermont with its personalized learning initiative which maps out students goals, aspirations, and strengths. Lexile and Quantile will provide resources and tell students what they need to do to achieve their goals.

“Preparation can be specifically tailored to different pathways that each student is interested in,” said Deputy Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey.

The system will allow students to see the skill level they need to be at in order to work a specific job.

For more information on The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks for reading and math CLICK HERE.