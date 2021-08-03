Vermont Agency of Education outlines mask guidelines for K-12 schools

With students heading back to school in just weeks, the Vermont Agency of Education has plans for a safe return. On Tuesday, members of the Scott Administration outlined its mask guidelines for K-12 schools.

Education Secretary Dan French says he and State Health Commissioner Mark Levine will publish recommendations by mid-week, and what they call, “Advisory Memos” throughout the year.

“I am pleased to say today, we will be able to start the school year as predicted, with full in-person instruction and nominal mitigation recommendations,” said French.

French says one of those recommendations is universal masking.

“For the first few weeks of school, we will recommend that school districts require all students and staff on regardless of their vaccination status,” he said.

With the Delta Variant on the rise around the country, prompting the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics to suggest masking up in schools, some educators have been particularly worried about the new strain.

“All of our under 12-year-olds are not even eligible to be vaccinated. At the elementary schools, none of the students will be vaccinated or protected without at least a mitigation strategy of masks,” said Peter Langella.

Langella is a librarian at Champlain Valley Union High School and an adjunct professor at Northern Vermont University and the University of Vermont. He’s also a parent.

“I have a three year old child in my house who is hopefully going to be going to preschool. I want my child to be protected as much as possible,” he said.

Secretary French says the agency will also advise child care programs. He also recommends schools districts implement surveillance testing and contract tracing. As of now, there are no distancing requirements.

“Once at least 80% of students in a school have received their first dose, we will recommend schools require masks only for unvaccinated students and staff,” said French.

French says schools will have guidance on determining vaccination rates. Before there’s a vaccine available for those younger than 12, Dr. Levine says masking and vaccines are two powerful mitigation tools.

“I think we need to just put that on the table that those are still going to be very important allies in our ability to keep students in in person learning.”

According to the State Health Department, those 12 – 16 years old have a little ways to go before this age bracket reaches 80 percent. But the Scott Administration is confident it won’t be very long.