Vermont Agency of Transportation gets $840,000 transit vehicle grant

The Vermont Agency of Transportation will be buying new public transit vehicles to replace old ones throughout the state. The Agency received a nearly $840,000 federal grant to buy new public transit vehicles.

Public transit program manager ross MacDonald says new vehicles will replace about 70%of the states transit fleet. He said there is a backlog of vehicles that need to be replaced and these new transit vehicles will help reduce that backlog.

“Our normal budget would not allow us to replace as many vehicles as we would need to keep as many vehicles in a state of good repair, ” said MacDonald.

McDonald said the agency will also investigate using some of the grant money for additional needs such as.

“Delivering foods and medicines, school services, those types of things may mean more capacity needed, these vehicles will help,” said MacDonald.

Decisions as to where the vehicles go will be made next month MacDonald said those who need them most will have top priority, but he said its likely every transit provider will receive at least one or two new vehicles.