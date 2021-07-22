Vermont Air National Guard offers guided tours this summer and fall

If you haven’t seen them, you’ve heard them fly overhead. And now, the Green Mountain Boys are welcoming you on base.

This summer and fall, the Air Guard is hosting guided tours. This was previously only available upon request. But now, their Public Tour Program allows Vermonters of all ages to interact with equipment, gear, and technology.

Participants will also learn about their federal and local work, including contributions during the pandemic. From distributing meals, to building surge hospitals, to administering vaccines, the Vermont National Guard has been committed to protecting the Green Mountain State.

“The COVID response has been a huge part of what we have done this past year, year and a half,” said Public Affairs Officer Major Meghan Smith.

Smith added, the Guard received their 200,000 test kit this month. As Covid restrictions lessen, they’re expanding their outreach to include these tours. Nearly 40 people took part in the most recent tour in June.

“The goal is that it’s interactive and educational and fun. It’s not necessarily geared toward children, It’s geared toward anyone in the community who is interested in what we do,” said Smith.

The next tour is scheduled for Friday, August 20 and Friday, September 17. Visit the Vermont National Guard Website, fill out the Contact Form, and send your inquiry/requests to the Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Office.