A six-week holiday campaign kicked off Monday with the goal of raising $1 million for Vermont households and businesses through sales of Vermont Strong license plates and limited-edition socks.

According to Gov. Phil Scott’s office, the campaign will “hyperfocus” half the holiday campaign’s proceeds to help individual households with housing repairs, heating costs, food and other essentials, and mental-health services.

The other 50 percent of the proceeds will go to Vermont’s Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, or BEGAP, to help businesses reopen and bring employees back to work.

“We know how much Vermonters care about each other. The way you showed up over the summer and into the fall is a testament to the strength of our communities and our Vermont resilience,” Scott said. “But there’s more work to do, and more money to raise, to help. Because the fact is, the destruction from the flood will take a long time to clean up, and has a lasting effect for those who lost so much. Vermonters need ongoing help, and this fundraising effort will help.”

“We Are Vermont Strong” and “We Are Vermont Strong and Tough Too” license plates are available at the Vermont Strong gear page or at the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Vermont Strong page.

Since August, sales of “Vermont Strong” license plates have raised $715,000 for individuals and businesses that suffered damages from the summer floods, Scott’s office said.

Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said there remains a “substantial amount” of work to be done in areas of the state still recovering.

“As we head into the holiday season, it’s important to be thankful for what’s been done and also to be clear about what yet remains to be done,” Kurrle said. “This campaign offers an important opportunity for Vermonters to step up for their neighbors in those areas of the state that are still recovering.”