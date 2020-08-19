Vermont announces a new plan to open up more daycare slots on remote learning days

Three weeks from today students return to the classroom in Vermont. Some will be learning from home, part of the week.

The state announced a new plan to open up more daycare slots on remote learning days.

Governor Phil Scott extended the executive order on mandatory wearing of masks until September 15th. With many schools starting on September 8th, it has changed the way schools will operate.

“Of these 49 districts, 46 will have some version of hybrid learning, three will be remote. Several districts are in the process of finalizing their plans this week,” said Secretary Daniel French, State of Vermont Agency of Education.

Seventy-five percent of school districts that have responded to a type of hybrid learning will have students attend school in person two days a week and the other three remotely.

The Agency of Human Services recognizes the multiple returns to school models being pursued throughout the state create a significant need for school-aged child care on remote learning days.

Analysis of enrollment data by the Department of Children and Families concluded that if twenty-five percent of kindergarten through sixth students require child care during remote learning days that is equivalent to 10,300 new child care slots.

The governor’s executive order will allow the agency of human services to work with childcare providers and expand the capacity to meet the school-aged need with a three-pronged approach. These approaches include first, as the governor mentioned we will expand the number of slots available through registered family child care homes,” said Secretary Mike Smith, State of Vermont Agency of Human Services.

This change will relax regulations allowing for more child care centers. It is anticipated this change alone will service more than 3,000 children.