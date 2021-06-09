Vermont artist sets sail on 8 week expedition to benefit wildlife coalition

A Vermont artist will spend 6 to 8 weeks sailing Lake Champlain, and creating paintings.

“I love a mix of adventure and artwork,” said artist Rob Mullen.

For 20 years, Mullen has taken wilderness trips to Canada and Alaska by canoe. With COVID closing the border, he gave the annual art expedition a new spin. Last summer, Mullen hiked all 273 miles of the Long Trail, while producing artwork. Now, he’s taking his journey to Lake Champlain.

He hopes to complete a full painting for each day spent on the water, all inspired by the landscapes and wildlife he sees on the lake.

“I might just drop anchor in a cove and paint what’s there, cause there’s almost always something to paint at least sometime during the day,” Mullen said.

That includes underwater wildlife, he has fins and a mask on deck. With no specific itinerary, the artist plans to go ‘where the wind takes him’ with plans to cover all of Lake Champlain. Mullen and his wife bought the boat, named ‘the Artistic Otter’ at the Maritime Museum, last summer. They spent months transforming it into a floating studio.

“The last 2 months full time, every day 7 days a week, reconditioned it,” he said.

As paintings are completed, they’ll be auctioned off online. The proceeds will go to the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, Lake Champlain Committee, and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

“We are nature,we’re part of the system,” Mullen said. “Things we do have repercussions, I just want to get people thinking about that first off and also show them some of what’s at stake.”