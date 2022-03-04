SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Make-a-Wish Vermont is getting ready to crown a winner for its annual ‘Vermont Beardies’ contest, but it’s not too late to get involved.

It’s an effort that President and CEO Jamie Hathaway has coined the ‘no razor fundraiser,’ and four days in, some folks have already gotten in the spirit.

“They’re local kids that are getting these wishes granted, you can’t really pick a better foundation to donate to,” said Mark Chicoine, manager of Seaway Carwash in South Burlington.

Money raised from the Vermont Beardies contest has helped grant over 20 wishes for Vermont wish kids and their families. In its six years, the fundraiser has helped raise almost $300,000 for the foundation.

“It’s a dollar per vote, and every dollar gets them closer to winning the title of best beard in Vermont, and us closer to granting a wish to a kid who needs it,” Hathaway said. “Contests like this may seem silly, but they’re not. They’re building community around families and that’s what the Beardies is. We have a lot of fun doing it.”

Only the top 25 fundraisers will advance to the finals to earn the coveted title of ‘Best Beard in Vermont’. Growing a majestic beard is only part of the competition, and for some, it doesn’t have to be part of it at all.

“Even if you don’t have a beard, register,” Chicoine said. “I’ve seen many fake beards that look good too, it’s all about the cause.”

The past couple of years have made the process of granting wishes a bit more difficult for Make-a-Wish Vermont, but the organization has found a way to get it done by keeping traditions like this going strong.

“We’ve had to change our wishes, kids have been really creative, there’s nothing like the creativity of a child,” Hathaway said. “We’re going back to normal soon it looks like, we hope. Make-a-Wish will look like the Make-a-Wish we were before the pandemic, but stuff like this keeps us going and keeps hope alive.”

So far, this year’s contestants have raised over $14,000. If you want to learn more about how to get involved, you can visit the contest’s official website here.