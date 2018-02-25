The last week of February into the first week of March has been dubbed Cider Week in Vermont.

Cider makers from Woodchuck Hard Ciders to Boyden Valley Winery and nearly twenty other companies participate in many events to promote their products.

“Vermont Cider Week as a whole is just kind of a celebration for all the cider makers in Vermont, celebrating the local scene, the local business, and also supporting local farmers as well,” said Justin Landau, the bar manager at one of the best know cider companies, Citizen Cider.

Landau said the restaurant and bar was already seeing a big bump in business from this week, but it isn’t just about the big names in cider- it’s about the startup businesses as well.

One of the goals of Vermont Cider Week is to connect cider makers with restaurants bars and retail shops to create new business for the growing industry, because many of the small startup businesses don’t have quite the reach that citizen cider has grown to have.

“Trying to get as much Vermont product out to Vermont and other states as well,” said Landau.

Consumers are reaping the benefits of the many discounts and cider tastings.

“People introduced it to me cause I’m not originally from here I went to like Woodchuck and found Citizen Cider, and just kind of feel in love with it,” said Dianaliz Russin, a Citizen Cider patron and Burlington resident.

Vermont Cider Week continues all week with a whole host of different events. You can find more information here.