Vermont Climate Council to host series of in-person meetings this month

Climate activists in Vermont will meet next week to talk about reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Global Warming Solutions Act, which was passed last year despite Governor Scott’s veto, created a council to discuss climate change related issues. Council members plan to host a virtual meeting with farmers Tuesday night to get their feedback.

There will be in-person meetings at the end of September in Elmore (9/21), East Dorset (9/22), Island Pond (9/23) and Colchester (9/26).

The council is in the early stages of drafting a plan that will be presented to the legislature in December.