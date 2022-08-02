Millions of neighbors across the nation got together with local police and emergency service personnel.

National Nightout aims to promote connections between local communities and their police. Many communities around the nation have celebrated National Nightout for over 30 years. The event began annually in 1984 and is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. But some Vermont towns like Essex find themselves new to the events. This is only the second year the town has celebrated National Nightout.

“It’s an opportunity for members of the public to come out and meet their police department, fire department, rescue, local support services and organizations and just have a good time, says Essex Police Department Corporal John Ruttenberg.



Skyler and Sydney got facepainted and had a great overall night. “We went on the swirly whirly a bunch of times and I went on the bouncy house and we got blue animals and we got buttons and we got snow cones and candies and creamies,” says Skyler and Sydney. “They have a great time touring the truck and looking at all the equipment that we carry,” says the Deputy Executive Director of Essex Rescue. “They were fascinated by our seatbelts and the seatbelts on the stretcher where the patient is.”



Marcel enjoyed meeting his role-models. “Since I was five years old, I have wanted to be a firefighter,” says Marcel Acquisto. And his dad enjoyed watching the connection. “It’s fun to watch him enjoy himself, climb on the trucks imagine what it’s going to be like in the future,” says Joseph Acquisto.



Those in emergency services are happy to see the interest. “I think it’s great that kids are interested in public safety,” says Maureen Hoague. “These events let us show them what we do and that’s fantastic for them.”



Emergency Service officials use events like these as opportunities to connect with the community.

“For them to actually see what it is we do and get to meet us and not just see the ambulance rolling down the road or fire department rolling down the road or police department actually getting to meet the faces who maybe coming to their house during an emergency, it gives them a sense of security,” Hoague says.



St Albans, Milton, Swanton and Rutland were some other Vermont towns that held Nightout events.

According to National Nightout — the best way to know your community is to know your neighbors and to know your surroundings.