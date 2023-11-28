Gary Schaefer, a Vermont man serving a 30-years-to-life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old Springfield girl more than 40 years ago, has died at a maximum-security prison in Eddyville, Kentucky.

Schaefer, 72, was sentenced to Kentucky State Penitentiary in May 1985 under the terms of the U.S. Interstate Corrections Compact, which allows Vermont to send inmates requiring higher levels of security to other jurisdictions.

According to the Vermont corrections officials, Schaefer experienced an “acute medical event” just after midnight Sunday. Prison medical staff transported Schaefer by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The death does not appear suspicious at this time, officials said.

Schaefer, a Springfield auto mechanic, was sentenced to 30 years for the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of 11-year-old Springfield girl in April 1983. He received an an additional 15-20 years sentence for the 1982 kidnapping and attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl.