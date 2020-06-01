Vermont courts to start holding in-person, non-emergency hearings again Monday

Vermont courts will begin holding in-person hearings Monday on non-emergency matters. They’ve been in a state of judicial emergency since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont Judiciary says that if you’re scheduled for an in-person court appearance of any kind, you’ll need to arrive at least 15 minutes early to allow for a health screening at the front door. You’ll be required to wear a mask, and you can expect to be asked about any possible coronavirus exposure you may have had.

However, courthouses will continue to conduct some matters remotely, either by phone or by video conference.