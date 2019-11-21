Vermont Department of Health and Vtrans launch Watch For Me VT

New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows an increase in the number of people being killed while walking and biking. In an effort to combat the Vermont health department and v-trans launched a campaign called “Watch for me VT.”

For some people, biking and walking is the only way to get around. According to the health department, 10% of adults said they felt their community was not safe or only a little safe.

In a statement the department of health said, 6,283 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. during 2018 while walking – the highest number since 1990. In Vermont, nine pedestrians were struck and killed while walking along roads in 2017, and 133 pedestrians and 179 bicyclists were hospitalized or went to an emergency department after a crash involving a vehicle.

Officials say road safety can be improved through things like design and engineering on infrastructure, and installing stop signs.

Megan Regoni is the Pedestrian Safety Coordinator at the Vermont Department of Health. She said a lot of factors play into these types of accidents, but it is important to talk about them so we can try and avoid them.

“This program is really talking about how do we get everyone talking together. Community members, walk bike advocates, law enforcement, in town planners, regional commission planners, health officials here at the health department, just everyone talking together about roadway safety this is something that affects us all.”

The health department says it wants to get law enforcement involved too.