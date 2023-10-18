Colchester, Vt – The Vermont Department of Health is Providing people living in Vermont with the option to request a free Narcan kit to be delivered to their home or P.O. box.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid. Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty says the idea for the program came from the Opioid Settlement Committee, a group making recommendations to the health department about how to spend pharmaceutical company settlement dollars.

Dougherty says, “Given the scale of overdoses that we’re seeing and increasingly in public places, it’s wise to anyone, whether you are a substance user yourself or you have friends or loved ones who are, I think it’s important for everyone to have it available.”

These kits include two 4 milligram doses of Narcan, 10 fentanyl test strips, and instructions for how to use both.

Dougherty also mentions VThelplink – a free, 24/7 resource providing confidential. non-judgmental support and referrals to substance use treatment, recovery, and other life-saving services.

More information about the website and services offered can be found here.