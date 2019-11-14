Vermont Dept. of Labor to host job fair

South Burlington, VT – If you’re a job seeker, then you’ll want to stop by the annual veteran and community job fair next Tuesday, November 19th, being hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor.

More than 70 employers will be represented at the fair across a wide variety of industries, including the Federal, State and Private sectors. The job fair will be open to all military veterans from 10am to 11am on the 19th, and then open to all job seekers from 11am – 3pm. The Job Fair will be at the Double Tree by Hilton in South Burlington, and is hosted by the Workforce Development Division of the Vermont Department of Labor and is FREE and open to the public.

For more information please call the Department of Labor’s Burlington Career Resource Center at 802-863-7676.