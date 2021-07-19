Vermont DOC to spend $5.8 million for more transitional housing across state

The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) is doing more to support those exiting incarceration. To help them transition, the DOC is funding 274 beds/apartments with 15 housing providers across the state.

“We are promoting the opportunity for individuals – under correction supervision – to develop the life skills and tenancy record and investment in community life,” said Derek Miodownik, DOC’s Community and Restorative Justice Executive.

For the first time, the Department is expanding transitional housing in Lamoille and Orange Counties. Miodownik says they plan to spend $5.8 million to shift away from congregate housing and prioritize what they call “scattered sites.”

“Essentially, individuals apartments, where there are not multiple people living under that roof,” he said.

He says, the DOC previously invested more in congregate-style settings. However, it didn’t yield the best results.

“We experienced, unfortunately, a higher percentage of individuals who did not successfully exit those congregate programs,” said Miodownik.

According to the Council of State Governments, nearly 80 percent of all prison admissions between 2017 to 2019 were for violating the terms of their furlough release.

Communications Director Maria Moore with housing program Pathways Vermont wrote, “Independent housing and supportive services are key in preventing recidivism and promoting community integration. Pathways Vermont has been awarded funding to provide 4 beds in Lamoille county.”

Pathways Vermont has field offices in Barre, Morrisville, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Middlebury, Rutland, St. Albans, and Springfield. More partner organizations can be found the DOC website.

Miodownick says this year, nearly 80 percent of their housing partners offer scattered sites.

“It really is the opportunity to live in as de-institutionalized a setting as possible – consistent with public safety – with the benefit of clinical supports, coaching, and other necessary skills to hopefully optimize the likelihood of that individuals success,” said Miodownik.