Vermont Electric Co-op announces rate increase

Johnson, VT – After no rate increase for six years, Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC), plans a modest rate increase next year. The company filed a request today with the Vermont Public Utility Commission, for a rate increase of 3.29% to take effect at the beginning of next year.

VEC says the increase is necessary due to the higher costs of power supply contracts and spikes in ongoing maintenance costs associated with the power grid. The co-op says it’s also experiencing reduced revenues attributable to increased efficiency and distributed renewable generation (net-metering), in addition to a declining Renewable Energy Certificate market. If approved, a residential customer with a bill of $100/month would see an increase in their bill of $3.29 per month.

Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), established in 1938, is a non-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility that provides safe, affordable, and reliable electric service to approximately 32,000 members in 75 communities in northern Vermont.