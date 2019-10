The annual Vermont English Bulldog Rescue adoption reunion is a Halloween bash for all adopted dogs — and, of course, their adopters.

Mike and Gina joined us this morning to talk about the event, which is Saturday Oct. 12, from 11 am – 4 pm at Isham Family Farms, 3515 Oak Hill Road in Williston.

Bring your dog and connect with other adopters to share stories and have some fun. There will be a silent auction and mini-workshops on dog yoga, dog training and grooming.

Click here for more information.