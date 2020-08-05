Vermont essential workers can now apply for hazard pay

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Vermont started taking applications on Tuesday for hazard pay for essential health care, public safety and human services workers who responded to the COVID-19 public health emergency from March 13 through May 15.

Covered employers may apply online to provide $1,200 or $2,000 in hazard pay to each employee who worked during that time frame, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said. A total of $28 million in federal funding is available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligibility is based on risk of exposure to the virus, number of hours worked and other factors, Scott said.

The Legislature passed the measure to allocate the funding.

“On behalf of all Vermonters, please know you all have our deepest gratitude for your hard work and sacrifice, for putting in those long hours, spending time away from your families, the care you’ve given your patients and your perseverance to all of this in a spirit of being true public servants,” Scott said Tuesday during his regular COVID-19 press briefing.

The best way to support these workers is to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus by keeping at least 6 feet apart when possible, wearing a mask, washing hands a lot and staying home when sick, he said.