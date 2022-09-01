Burlington, VT- Vermont has expanded eligibility for the Mpox vaccine and is offering more vaccination opportunities. But officials say that vaccine supplies are still limited.

Originally, only those who had potential exposure to the virus were eligible. But in an announcement made on Thursday, the Health Department expanded the eligibility to include Vermonters that may be more likely to get the virus, regardless of exposure.

In the announcement, the Health Department says, “Vermonters who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who had or expect to have more than one sexual partner are eligible for vaccination.”

The Health Department still recommends vaccination for people who might have been exposed to the virus. Starting Sept. 2, they’re offering limited appointments at their Local Health Offices around the state.

As of Thursday, Vermont health care providers offering the vaccine include:

Planned Parenthood – All locations (patients and non-patients accepted)

Community Health Centers of Burlington – Limited locations (current patients only)

University of Vermont Infectious Disease/Comprehensive Care Clinic – Limited locations (current patients only)

Health Department Local Health Offices. Starting Sept. 2, please call the Health Department to schedule an appointment at 802-863-7200 ext. 2 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Our call center will also be open this weekend only (Sept. 3 and 4) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Keep in mind that appointments are required.

The vaccine, used to prevent Mpox and smallpox, is called JYNNEOS. It’s given intradermally, meaning between layers of skin rather than under, to maximize the number of available doses.

As of Thursday, Vermont has received 226 vials of vaccine.

The Health Department explained that the federal supply is determined by the population of people considered at-risk and the number of new cases.

Experts say Mpox is a rash that may look like pimples, blisters or sores. It can spread to anyone through close and often skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected.

Vermont currently has three confirmed cases of Mpox, but there are more than 18,000 cases in the United States.