The Covid-19 vaccine has been commercialized this year.

Vaccines, treatments, and test kits previously purchased by the federal government are now being acquired by the state directly from the CDC as part of the Vermont Immunization Program.

Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health says that going forward, getting a COVID vaccine is going to look a lot like getting your flu shot.

“It kind of depends on your age and your insurance status, but the idea is the vast majority of people should be able to get a COVID vaccine at no cost,” says Kelso.

When it comes to determining who gets what, Kelso says they look at requests from primary care providers and number of patients served across the state to meet demand as equitably as possible.

Kelso says, “Honestly, we’re not able to purchase as many doses as we’d like to meet the need everywhere.”

Long wait times for appointments and issues with insurance are added stressors to the general shortage of supplies.

Kelso notes the Vermont Immunization Program only covers people between the ages of 5-64, making it more difficult for some to get the vaccine without out-of-pocket costs.

Kelso also cites the CDC Bridge Access Program, which provides vaccines for under and uninsured people. Doses for those vaccines can be found at federally qualified health centers and some pharmacies.

Currently, Vermont is receiving bi-weekly allocations of the vaccine. Kelso says that despite the aforementioned set backs, she’s confident the issue will be resolved.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, how to get tested, and where and how to get vaccinated, visit: HealthVermont.gov/Covid-19 .