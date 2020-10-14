Vermont first responders weigh in on dispatch service fee

Dozens of first responders met in Vermont to discuss how a new fee could affect dispatch services.

The move is set to level the playing field for departments and municipalities as some are currently charged when the state answers calls, but others don’t see a fee.

The Vermont legislature will ultimately have the final say in the rate. One concern — medical calls may take longer as dispatch stays on the line to guide the caller, but Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling says that’s exactly why they’re looking at a rate ‘per call’ rather than by ‘per minute.’

“What we don’t want to do is create an impetus for people to short the amount of time the dispatcher stays on with somebody because they’re afraid it’s somehow going to adversely impact the number of minutes/dispatch time they get,” said Commissioner Schirling. “That’s why we stuck with this really simple construct, it’s just the number of calls.”

Departments would not see a bill for this, until July 2022. Next week, there are three chances for the public to share their perspective.

Departments would not see a bill for this, until July 2022. Next week, there are three chances for the public to share their perspective:

5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19

12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22