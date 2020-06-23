Vermont Fish and Wildlife say “watch out for Sea Lamprey”

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking you to be on the lookout for a unique type of fish. The Sea Lamprey can be caught in the Connecticut river.

Although they might look a little scary, Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking that you help keep them around.

They say the fish play a vital role to the ecosystem, and are native to the river basin. However, there is a different non-native species of Lamprey that are controlled as a nuisance in lake champlain.

They say it’s important to note the difference between those in the lake and those in the river.

For more information, check out Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.

