Vermont gets additional $28 million in LIHEAP funding, supports low-come households this winter

Governor Phil Scott announced plans to protect vulnerable Vermonters this winter thanks to an additional $28 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Scott applauded Vermonter’s Congressional Delegation for their work in securing an “unprecedented” amount of LIHEAP money, increasing program funds to $49 million.

“With this increase in funding, we’ll make sure eligible families have a warm home this winter,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

LIHEAP works to benefit low-income families with their energy and heating needs. Scott says the additional dollars will increase Vermonters’ fuel benefits and ensure homes are energy efficient. Participants may also be eligible for a one-time check of $400 or $120 to offset electric heating costs.

“Last year, 39,000 Vermont households received a combined $19 million in heating assistance, and now, as the Governor said, even more will be assisted.” said Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Congressman Peter Welch says this funding is highly needed as the state prepares for a cold winter coupled with increasing energy prices.

“Energy prices are going up, which makes the urgency of the distribution of LIHEAP funds all the more important,” said Sen.

Vermonters are encouraged to reach out to their local community action organization for assistance. Tom Donahue, CEO of Broc Community Action based in Rutland and Bennington, oversees all five agencies in the state. He says there are additional programs even if you don’t qualify.

“We don’t want Vermonters living in the cold, we know how difficult it is these days, and this is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Donahue.

He says the LIHEAP program begins next month and lasts through April.

“We now have the opportunity in the state to make sure that far more people receive the benefits they need and that they receive the generous benefits that they are entitled to,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.