Vermont governor honors senior athletes

MONTPELIER, VT- On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott honored athlete from the Vermont Senior Games Association.

The Vermont Senior Games Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to motivating adults over the age of 50 to lead healthy lifestyles. The association offers all kinds of fitness activities and games, as well as sports training clinics.

Around 600 seniors from 77 different Vermont towns participate in Vermont Senior Games Association events.

In June of 2019, 69 seniors qualified to compete in the national senior games in Albuquerque. 34 of Vermont’s athletes medaled or had a podium finish. 15 athletes brought home gold medals, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

Among the gold medalists were Sherry Daniels and Allyson Bolduc. The two have been friends for nearly 50 years, and together their passion for tennis led them to win a gold medal at the national senior games.

“The competition was incredible. It was so good and it tested us as a team and our tennis skills as well,” said Bolduc.

The tennis pair had played together when they were younger and decided to play for the Vermont Senior Games Association. After playing well in Vermont, they decided to take their talents to nationals.

“We were lucky enough to do well here and then traveled out to Albuquerque for the senior games last June,” said Bolduc.

“I wanted to see what it was like to walk into the stadium which they make a big deal out of it,” said Daniels.

The tennis pair says the senior games are a way to set goals for themselves.

“So we played locally, but it was really nice to think a little bit beyond that. Something to work towards especially as we get older,” said Bolduc.

On Wednesday Governor Phil Scott signed a proclamation declaring February 26th 2020 as Vermont. senior games association

“At a time in which it seems like there’s so much that divides us, it’s you in this room and many others through your passion and respect for the games you love have shown us that there is far more that brings us together than divides us,” said Scott.