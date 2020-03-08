Vermont has its first probable case of the new coronavirus

Vermont state officials are holding a news conference Sunday morning about what the Department of Health says is probably the state’s first case of the new coronavirus. Health officials say they’re waiting for the CDC to confirm the test results.

The patient is apparently an adult who is quarantined in a hospital. State officials say they’re looking into the patient’s history of travel and possible exposure, retracing the patient’s steps to compile a list of people with whom the patient has been in contact. Health investigators will offer health recommendations to the people on that list and screen them for risk of exposure to the virus.

“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine wrote in a statement. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases.”

Gov. Phil Scott and Dr. Levine will hold a news conference in Waterbury at 11:00 a.m. Sunday to discuss the case, as well as state preparedness and response efforts. Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Christopher Herrick are also scheduled to be present.