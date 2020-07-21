Vermont has the lowest number of cases, but spikes around the country have officials concerned

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott said that Vermont currently has the lowest number of cases in the country. Officials also stated the number of deaths in Vermont has remained at 56 for more than a month.

As of Monday, only 3 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Health Commissioner Dr. Levine also said there are currently no outbreaks.

“If we look at Vermont rate 9 deaths per 100,000 that compares with anywhere from 29-165 per 100,000 in the entire northeast region,” said Dr. Levine.

Governor Phil Scott said although Vermont is doing well, he is concerned about the rest of the country.

“‘We continue to see a forest fire spreading in the south and west and things could shift back towards us, so we have to keep our guard up,” said the Governor.

Scott also announced that he has been considering a mask mandate, but does not feel the data, especially in rural areas, supports having one at this time.

“As I’ve said, this is a tool we have in the toolbox and with every health decision we’ve made will be driven by the data,” said Scott.

With schools starting back in the fall and college students coming back into the state, the governor suspects cases will rise, but he says he will continue working hard to protect Vermonters and he asks everyone to do the same.

“As we welcome back more college students, we are looking at methods and strategies that will help prevent increases that exceed our ability to contain spread. each of us must do all we can to protect the grounds we’ve made so we can continue to open the economy,” said Gov. Scott.

The situation in southern Vermont does not point to widespread community transmission. 65 people had positive *antigen* or screening tests at Manchester Medical Center. Of those 52 have had p-c-r tests and only four tested positive.

From last Wednesday to Saturday, more than 1,600 people were tested in Bennington and Windham counties at pop up sites and health centers. Only five people tested positive.