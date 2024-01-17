Burlington, VT- The Vermont Health Department is moving most of the department’s offices from its location in Burlington to the Waterbury State Office Complex on State Dr. The move is scheduled to take place in stages starting on Jan. 29.

After more than 75 years of housing state offices in Burlington, the state is selling the Zampieri State Office Building on Cherry St. The building currently houses the Health Department and the Department for Children and Families’ Division of Economic Services local office.

According to Health Commissioner Mark Levine, the move is partially due to a transition from a traditional office setting to remote work. “This move recognizes new realities of how we work,” said Levine, “As a result of adjustments in how we operated during the pandemic, our nearly 380 Central Office employees have successfully adapted their work around remote, hybrid and in-person schedules.”

The move isn’t expected to affect any of the department’s operations, according to a press release announcing the relocation. The main offices will be moved to Waterbury, but the Burlington local office will remain in the Zampieri building until Mar. 8. Once the sale of the building is complete, the local office will move to 128 Lakeside Ave.

Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenny Samuelson said the move will also help the state coordinate its approach to complex issues such as the opioid epidemic. Samuelson said, “By consolidating offices in Waterbury, our work on complex issues such as substance use that involve multiple departments will benefit from the greater collaboration that comes from operating under the same roof.”

Officials say there will be limited in-person services at the Waterbury office. There will be a drop box for people who can’t submit forms online, but most other services can be performed online at HealthVermont.gov. The DCF Economic Services, the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living, and the Department of Vermont Health Access offices will all be moving to 128 Lakeside Ave as well starting in March.