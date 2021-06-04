Vermont holding dozens of walk-in vaccine clinics over the weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

This weekend there will be dozens of new walk-in vaccine clinics around Vermont.

The Vermont Health Department is encouraging people who haven’t yet been vaccinated to attend these walk-in clinics. 

Certain clinics will be in places you may already have on your agenda for the weekend such as, the Jazz Fest in Burlington, Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, and many state parks.

Most pharmacies around the state are also currently offering walk-in vaccinations. Simply call your local pharmacist to see if they are offering walk-in vaccine appointments.

Check out the walk-in clinics that will be open in your area by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or check it out below:

DATESITETIMETOWNVACCINE TYPE
06/05Rutland Regional Clinic – Holiday Inn Conference Center
476 Holiday Dr.		7 am – 11:50 amRutlandPfizer (dose one)
06/05First Congregational Church
2 North Park Pl		11:00 am – 2:00 pmFair HavenJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Higher Ground
405 Pine St.		6:00 pm – 8:00 pmBurlingtonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Wilmington Antique and Flea Market
225 Route 9		12:00 pm – 3:00 pmWilmingtonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Jazz Fest, Artist Fair
123 College		2:00 pm – 4:00 pmBurlingtonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Jazz Fest
Church St. Concert 		4:00 pm – 7:00 pmBurlingtonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Montpelier Farmers Market 
133 State St. 		9:00 am – 1:00 pmMontpelierJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Branbury State Park
3570 Lake Dunmore Rd.		12:00 pm – 2:00 pmBrandonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05St. Albans Bay Care and Motorcycle Show
St. Albans Bay Park,
596 Lake St.		12:00 pm – 2:00 pmSt. AlbansJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Waterbury Ambulance
1727 Guptil Rd.		9:00 am – 2:00 pmWaterburyJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05EMS Clinic
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd. (Behind Burger King)		9:00 am – 2:00 pmBerlinJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/05Church of Christ
4355 Main St.		9:00 am – 12:00 pmWaitsfieldJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Rutland Regional Clinic – Holiday Inn Conference Center
476 Holiday Dr.		7 am – 11:50 amRutlandPfizer (dose one)
06/06Plainfield Community Suppers
Recreation Field Rd.		4:30 pm – 7:00 pmPlainfieldPfizer (dose one or two)
06/06Wilmington Antique and Flea Market12:00 pm – 3:00 pmWilmingtonJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Plainfield Community Suppers
Recreation Field Rd.		4:30 pm – 7:00 pmPlainfieldPfizer (dose one or two)
06/06Lake Seymour Beach9:00 am – 11:00 amMorganJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Lake Seymour Boat Launch6:00 am – 9:00 amMorganJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Lake Willoughby, South Beach12:00 pm – 2:00 pmWestmoreJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Lake Willoughby, North Beach2:30 pm – 5:00 pmWestmoreJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Waterbury Center State Park
177 Reservoir Rd.		9:00 am – 12:00 pmWaterburyJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Elmore State Park
856 VT-12		10:00 am – 2:00 pmElmoreJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06Camp Plymouth State Park
2008 Scout Camp Rd.		12:00 pm – 2:00 pmLudlowJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
06/06EMS Clinic
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd. (Behind Burger King)		12:00 pm – 4:00 pmBerlinJohnson & Johnson (single dose)
https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog