Vermont holding dozens of walk-in vaccine clinics over the weekend

This weekend there will be dozens of new walk-in vaccine clinics around Vermont.
The Vermont Health Department is encouraging people who haven’t yet been vaccinated to attend these walk-in clinics.
Certain clinics will be in places you may already have on your agenda for the weekend such as, the Jazz Fest in Burlington, Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, and many state parks.
Most pharmacies around the state are also currently offering walk-in vaccinations. Simply call your local pharmacist to see if they are offering walk-in vaccine appointments.
Check out the walk-in clinics that will be open in your area by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or check it out below:
|DATE
|SITE
|TIME
|TOWN
|VACCINE TYPE
|06/05
|Rutland Regional Clinic – Holiday Inn Conference Center
476 Holiday Dr.
|7 am – 11:50 am
|Rutland
|Pfizer (dose one)
|06/05
|First Congregational Church
2 North Park Pl
|11:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Fair Haven
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Higher Ground
405 Pine St.
|6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
|Burlington
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Wilmington Antique and Flea Market
225 Route 9
|12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Wilmington
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Jazz Fest, Artist Fair
123 College
|2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Burlington
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Jazz Fest
Church St. Concert
|4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Burlington
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Montpelier Farmers Market
133 State St.
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Montpelier
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Branbury State Park
3570 Lake Dunmore Rd.
|12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|Brandon
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|St. Albans Bay Care and Motorcycle Show
St. Albans Bay Park,
596 Lake St.
|12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|St. Albans
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Waterbury Ambulance
1727 Guptil Rd.
|9:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Waterbury
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|EMS Clinic
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd. (Behind Burger King)
|9:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Berlin
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/05
|Church of Christ
4355 Main St.
|9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|Waitsfield
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Rutland Regional Clinic – Holiday Inn Conference Center
476 Holiday Dr.
|7 am – 11:50 am
|Rutland
|Pfizer (dose one)
|06/06
|Plainfield Community Suppers
Recreation Field Rd.
|4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
|Plainfield
|Pfizer (dose one or two)
|06/06
|Wilmington Antique and Flea Market
|12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Wilmington
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Plainfield Community Suppers
Recreation Field Rd.
|4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
|Plainfield
|Pfizer (dose one or two)
|06/06
|Lake Seymour Beach
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Morgan
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Lake Seymour Boat Launch
|6:00 am – 9:00 am
|Morgan
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Lake Willoughby, South Beach
|12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|Westmore
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Lake Willoughby, North Beach
|2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|Westmore
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Waterbury Center State Park
177 Reservoir Rd.
|9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|Waterbury
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Elmore State Park
856 VT-12
|10:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Elmore
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|Camp Plymouth State Park
2008 Scout Camp Rd.
|12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|Ludlow
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)
|06/06
|EMS Clinic
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd. (Behind Burger King)
|12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Berlin
|Johnson & Johnson (single dose)