Vermont holding dozens of walk-in vaccine clinics over the weekend

This weekend there will be dozens of new walk-in vaccine clinics around Vermont.

The Vermont Health Department is encouraging people who haven’t yet been vaccinated to attend these walk-in clinics.

Certain clinics will be in places you may already have on your agenda for the weekend such as, the Jazz Fest in Burlington, Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, and many state parks.

Most pharmacies around the state are also currently offering walk-in vaccinations. Simply call your local pharmacist to see if they are offering walk-in vaccine appointments.

Check out the walk-in clinics that will be open in your area by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or check it out below: