Vermont holds walk-in vaccine clinics this week

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Officials in Vermont have recorded the first COVID-19 related facility for the month of July this week as the state begins to see a slight rise in cases.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this increase is likely caused by the delta variant. The CDC says about 83 percent of all COVID cases are comprised of the delta variant strain. Dr. Levine says vermonters are largely protected because of the high vaccination rate.

“The vaccines are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do, preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We’ve already seen how these numbers have dropped in Vermont, as our vaccination rate increased,” says Dr. Levine.

Governor Scott announced today a series of new pop-up clinics across the state that began today.

The hours of these clinics and the vaccine they offer is posed on the Vermont Department of Health’s website.

Tuesday, July 20

Marlboro Community Center, 524 South Road, Marlboro

Fairlee Community Arts – Music Series, 75 Town Common Rd, Fairlee

Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield

Berkshire Mobil (Former) Parking Lot, 2813 VT Route 105 (near intersection with Rt 118), Berkshire

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Wednesday, July 21

Quechee Club at Murphy Farm, 593 Lakeland Drive, Quechee

Londonderry Village Market, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Thursday, July 22

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal Street, 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans

White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect Street, Suite 300, White River Junction

Town Line Tack, 1193 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Waterbury Farmer’s Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, July 23

Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson

Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morrisville

Firstlight, 212 Ideal Way, Poultney

Bennington Museum Courtyard Music Series, 75 Main St., Bennington

Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Saturday, July 24

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Shelburne Museum), 6000 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry

Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle

Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Sunday, July 25