Vermont holds walk-in vaccine clinics this week

Officials in Vermont have recorded the first COVID-19 related facility for the month of July this week as the state begins to see a slight rise in cases.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this increase is likely caused by the delta variant. The CDC says about 83 percent of all COVID cases are comprised of the delta variant strain. Dr. Levine says vermonters are largely protected because of the high vaccination rate.
“The vaccines are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do, preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We’ve already seen how these numbers have dropped in Vermont, as our vaccination rate increased,” says Dr. Levine.
Governor Scott announced today a series of new pop-up clinics across the state that began today.
The hours of these clinics and the vaccine they offer is posed on the Vermont Department of Health’s website.
Tuesday, July 20
- Marlboro Community Center, 524 South Road, Marlboro
- Fairlee Community Arts – Music Series, 75 Town Common Rd, Fairlee
- Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield
- Berkshire Mobil (Former) Parking Lot, 2813 VT Route 105 (near intersection with Rt 118), Berkshire
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Wednesday, July 21
- Quechee Club at Murphy Farm, 593 Lakeland Drive, Quechee
- Londonderry Village Market, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry
- North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Thursday, July 22
- Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
- St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal Street, 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans
- White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect Street, Suite 300, White River Junction
- Town Line Tack, 1193 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
- Waterbury Farmer’s Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, July 23
- Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
- Waterfront Plaza, Newport
- Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morrisville
- Firstlight, 212 Ideal Way, Poultney
- Bennington Museum Courtyard Music Series, 75 Main St., Bennington
- Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Saturday, July 24
- Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Shelburne Museum), 6000 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne
- Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry
- Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
- Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Sunday, July 25
- Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
- Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Rutland Fairgrounds), 175 S. Main Street, Rutland
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin