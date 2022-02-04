MONTPELIER, Vt. – On Friday, the Vermont House of Representatives passed Proposition 2, which would amend the Vermont Constitution to clarify the state’s prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude.

The amendment would repeal language stating that people could be “held as servants, slaves or apprentices with the person’s consent or for the payments of debts.” It would also add that “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited”.

During the four year process to amend the state constitution, some have argued that changing its language on slavery is unnecessary and won’t have any practical effects, but Rep. Hal Colston disagrees.

“As a black man, it’s possible that I might know my reality better than you think you know my reality,” Rep. Colston said. “My reality finds that the current language in Article 1 is harmful and threatening to Vermonters who experience the vestiges of slavery.”

Friday marked the final checkpoint for Proposition 2 as far as the Vermont Legislature is concerned – it’s now been approved twice by both chambers in separate bienniums.

“This is thanks to the advocacy of racial justice advocates who pointed out that the Constitution of Vermont still included language allowing slavery and indentured servitude, and asked us to consider changing the constitution,” said Rep. Brian Cina.

Amending the Vermont Constitution is a process that takes time, and it doesn’t happen very often – just twice in the past twenty years.

For some lawmakers, seeing this amendment finally go to the voters was an emotional occasion.

“With a tear in my eye, my vote is clearly stated in the lyrics of our state song,” said Rep. Kevin Christie. “These green hills and silver waters are my home, they belong to me and to all her sons and daughters, may they be strong and forever free.”

The proposed amendment will be on the ballot in November, with only three legislators voting against it.

“This current language gives the appearance that there may be an exception for the existence of slavery and indentured servitude,” Rep. Colston said. “Language is powerful, and the truth will set us free.”

Next week, the Vermont House of Representatives is expected to vote on another proposed amendment to the state constitution, Proposition 5, which would guarantee reproductive freedom in Vermont.