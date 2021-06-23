Vermont House votes to override noncitizen voting veto

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

The Vermont House has voted to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of separate bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to take up the measure on Thursday. To override a veto, each chamber must do so by a two-thirds vote of the members present. Scott said noncitizen-voting was an important issue that deserves further consideration but said a town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy.