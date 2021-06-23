Vermont House votes to override noncitizen voting veto

The Vermont House has voted to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of separate bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.
The Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to take up the measure on Thursday. To override a veto, each chamber must do so by a two-thirds vote of the members present. Scott said noncitizen-voting was an important issue that deserves further consideration but said a town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy.