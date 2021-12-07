The Scott Administration says the state is seeing a surge in cases following Thanksgiving, prompting officials to keep a close eye on Vermont’s hospitals.

Gov. Phil Scott continues to the call it a pandemic of the unvaccinated as 90 percent of those currently in the ICU don’t have the shot.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak for the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation oversees the state’s covid-19 statistics. He says without the shot and booster, unvaccinated Vermonters are 15 times more likely to require hospital care.

While state leaders predicted an increase after Thanksgiving, cases were higher than they anticipated. The state’s infection rate jumped by 51 percent in the past two weeks.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a true post-thanksgiving surge,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Levine says it’s because the Delta Variant, which continues to be the state’s primary strain, is infecting more people than before. Those who are unvaccinated are at an even greater risk.

“So if you’re not fully vaccinated, you’re 15 times more likely to require hospital care than those someone who is fully vaccinated. And as we’ve said before they’re likely to spend a longer time in the hospital and consume more hospital resources,” said Pieciak.

The state is working to manage hospital capacity through a multi-step approach. They plans to encourage the vaccine, transfer patients who don’t need hospital care to sub-acute beds and bring in FEMA-contracted staff.

“Frontline and emergency hospital workforce are seeing and telling me very consistently and with increased frequency that unvaccinated Vermonters with Covid are routinely showing up in the Emergency room quite seriously ill,” said Levine.

He says in the midst of this current Delta surge, Vermonters shouldn’t consider themselves “fully protected” until you’ve gotten the booster. Levine recommends to those who don’t plan to get vaccinated to prioritize getting tested and do so early if feeling sick.

With the upcoming holidays, Levine recommends knowing each other’s vaccination status, keeping gatherings small and having a testing strategy in place.