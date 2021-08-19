Vermont is offering school based vaccination clinics this week

Some are now eligible for a third injection of COVID-19 vaccine (Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open at schools across the state this week for anyone ages 12 or older.

Governor Scott and state health officials are encouraging everyone ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated before the school year begins.

“The more students, parents and school employees we have vaccinated, the stronger position schools will be in to minimize disruption and have a healthy and successful in-person school year for our kids,” said Governor Scott.

These sites will not offer the booster shot for immunocompromised Vermonters. The state will release more information for the additional shot later this week.

Below is a list of vaccination sites for the remainder of this week. You can walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Thursday, August 19

Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland



Friday, August 20

Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol

Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Bellows Falls