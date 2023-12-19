Montpelier, VT – Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, alongside 52 other attorney generals, announced a settlement on Tuesday in a bipartisan lawsuit against Google for blocking competition in their Google Play Store on Android devices.

The $700 million lawsuit, first brought in 2021, alleged the company signed contracts that prevented other app stores from being pre-loaded onto their devices. While a principle agreement was made in September, the full terms of the deal were released on Tuesday, December 19.

Attorney Generals from North Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, New York, and California led the lawsuit and were joined by the remaining AGs from the remaining states, the District of Columbia, the territories of Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

According to the agreement, Google will pay $630 million in restitution to consumers who made purchases on Google’s Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. The company will also be required to pay $70 million to the states involved (a final number for that is yet to be determined).

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark said, “Anticompetitive conduct harms consumers and the marketplace. I am pleased that, with this settlement, Google will take corrective action and pay restitution to consumers.”

Those eligible for restitution can receive payments through Venmo, PayPal, or check.

Requirements Google must adapt to and follow are below:

Allow developers to let users pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Play Billing for at least five years.

Allow developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years.

Allow developers to advertise cheaper prices within their apps for at least five years.

Not enter contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years.

Allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years.

Reduce and update the warning system if an Android user attempts to download a third-party app outside of the Google Play Store for at least five years.

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years.

Allow developers to launch their app catalogs on Google’s Play Store at differing times for at least four years.

Submit compliance reports to an independent monitor for the next five years.

A copy of the settlement is available here.