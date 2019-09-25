Vermont joins lawsuit challenging rollback of Endangered Species Act protections

Montpelier, VT – Today, Attorney General T.J. Donovan today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general and the City of New York in filing a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s rollback of the Endangered Species Act. For conservationists, the ESA has long been a tool to help protect iconic species, such as the bald eagle and humpback whale.

The lawsuit challenges the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to finalize three rules that undermine the purpose of the ESA. Donovan says these rules slash protections for species that are both threatened and endangered, including some in Vermont. He goes on to say the rules ignore climate change and ultimately threaten many species survival.

In Vermont, there are 52 animal species listed as endangered or threatened, 8 of which are listed under the ESA.