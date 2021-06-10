Vermont just over 2k doses short of vaccination goal of 80%

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is continuing to make progress toward the goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible population, the threshold for Gov. Phil Scott to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday the Health Department reported 79.6% of the population aged 12 and older has been vaccinated. That figure was reduced just under 300 doses from Wednesday. The current state of emergency that has allowed the state to impose COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to expire June 15.

If the state hits the 80% goal before June 15, then the emergency order would likely be allowed to expire, said Jason Maulucci, a Scott spokesperson. If not, it would likely be lifted a few day after 80% is reached.

NUMBERS

On Thursday the Vermont Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 24,310.

There were two people hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

The number of deaths remained at 256.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 25 new cases per day on May 25 to 10 new cases per day on June 8.