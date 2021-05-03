Vermont Lake Monsters in search of host families for 2021 season

The Vermont Lake Monsters are in need of host families for the 2021 season for its college-age players as the team begins play in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

Host families are a tradition with the organization. The Lake Monsters also used host families during the summers when they were a Minor League Baseball franchise in the New York-Penn League.

There’s less than four weeks until players start arriving in Burlington, the team is having trouble finding host families for the upcoming season. The Monsters season opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 hosting Norwich.

Some benefits to hosting a player(s) include:

Monthly stipend per player- $225 per month

-Free Grandstand Season Ticket, 1 per family

-Parking pass- 1 per family

-Early Entry into the ballpark (30 minutes before gates open)

-10% off at the Lake Monsters team store

You can find more benefits to hosting a player here.

If you are interested in hosting a Lake Monsters player or have questions, email Freda Tutt at fredankt@comcast.net