Vermont Lake Monsters summer series

The Vermont Lake Monsters were not able to play their season this year because of the pandemic. However, that didn’t stop them from bringing the fun to the community. They are hosting ten summer events at Centennial Field that the whole family can safely enjoy.

The first five events consist of three movies that will be played on the videoboard. Attendees have the option to either sit in the stands or in the outfield. The other two events offer the opportunity for people to take a yoga and Zumba class in the outfield with an instructor.

Joe Doud, the Lake Monsters General Manager said, “We are really excited to be able to announce these events; it has been a very strange baseball-less summer so far.”

The first event is at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31st in the outfield. Families are invited to take an hour long yoga class, instructed by Kelly Skinner.

The Lake Monsters will be following all state and CDC guidelines for these events including, physical distancing, and wearing facemasks. Tickets for the summer events must be purchased ahead of time.

For more information click here.