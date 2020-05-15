Vermont law enforcement held a moment of silence for fallen officers

In honor of National Law Enforcement Day, at eleven o’clock, Vermont law enforcement held a moment of silence across the state for officers who have died in the line of duty.

Vergennes Chief of Police, George Merkel says, “Officers, whether they be out in their cruisers or in their offices, would go outside, turn the cruiser lights on, and come to the position of attention. And then at eleven o’clock we had a moment of silence. Which officers rendered the hand salute to honor those that have fallen.”

There was also a ceremony this morning in Montpelier with the Governor on the state house steps.

“The Governor raised and lowered the flag, a wreath was placed, I think they read the names of fallen officers from the state of Vermont. And there were cruisers lined up on the street in front of the capital”, says Merkel.

Williston Chief of Police, Patrick Foley says before the pandemic, officers would meet at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Pittsford and have a ceremony there. But because of the pandemic, this year their plans had to change.

“If everybody did their own and it was done at the same time it means a lot. You had the whole entire state of Vermont celebrating the tragedies of people losing their lives in the field of law enforcement”, says Foley.

For Officer Matthew Cohen the moment of silence shows a deep respect for those who have come before him and set down their lives

Cohen says, “Every day that we come to work we come to the mindset that this might be our last day at work. Our families understand that as well. Every time you walk out the door it might be the last time you give them a kiss goodbye.”

Chief Foley says this day means a lot to him because he has had quite a few friends who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It brings back a lot of memories. You remember what you were doing the day you found out a personal friend lost their lives in the line of duty. And we never forget. Just like nine-eleven, we can’t forget because when you forget what they gave goes to waste.”