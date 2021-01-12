Vermont law enforcement in preparation mode amid FBI warning of armed protests

Vermont’s public safety Comissioner says state officials are not aware of any threats to Montpelier or other parts of the state, but they are prepared given the national conversation.

“At no other time has it been as important to see something, say something,” said Vt Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

The FBI said Monday, armed protests are being planned for the capitals of each state on Sunday January 17th As well as the day of the presidential inauguration.

“We’ll be prepared with a presence and prepared to respond to a variety of eventualities,” Schirling said We’re still gathering information and trying to ascertain to what extent we might see that or some other kind of protest.”

Schirling said its security protocol is not to release the exact details of their plans to the public, but he ensures there are plans in place. He also says Vermont lawmakers will be briefed on safety planning prior to the weekend. The Montpelier Police Department has also taken steps to provide proper staff.

“We’ve gone through an elevated posture regarding our time off because these occurrences would be happening in our jurisdiction,” said Chief Brian Peete.

Schirling says state leaders are still trying to identify every Vermonter who rode to the nation’s capitol by bus last week, but he’s aware conspiracy theorists and participants of militia groups exist in all states. In the coming days, he reminds Vermonters to speak up if they notice something amiss.

“Whether that’s on social media or you’re talking to someone or seeing something,” he said. “It’s vitally important to report those even if they seem small so we can try to weave information together and create a picture by piecing together the puzzle pieces.”