A 23-year-old man was killed when his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train at a Royalton intersection not marked with gates.

Police said Thomas Fennell, a Vermont Law School student from Pittsburgh, had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fennell was the only occupant of the vehicle. Anyone with further knowledge of the crash is asked to call Royalton Police.