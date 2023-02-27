Some lawmakers have their eyes set on empowering older Vermonters and protecting them from potential violence this biennium. Representative Dan Noyes, D-Walcott, says Vermont’s adult protection laws have been behind the times for decades.

“Older Vermonters should be able to direct their own lives,” Noyes said.

The laws that created the Adult Protective Services Division in Vermont were enacted in 1979 and were centered around the stability of Vermont’s long-term care institutions. This allowed the APS to almost solely interact with the person who may be inflicting harm, whether verbal or physical.

Now, Vermont’s APS Director John Gordon says his division is pleading with lawmakers to allow them to overhaul what they can do for the vulnerable.

“Reflect more of the environment that we find ourselves in now,” Gordon said.

With those institutions facing an acute staffing shortage, and an increasing number of vulnerable adults choosing to live out their lives at home, APS received around 3,600 calls and opened 876 investigations involving potential abuse in 2022.

“Give the vulnerable more rights, and also allow for their voices to be heard,” Gordon said.

Noyes is spearheading a bill, H.171, that would allow for more corrective justice and mediation and give aps a chance to sit down with victims before conducting an investigation.

“Allowing individuals to really be in charge of their own care and their own lives…and saying ‘how do you make your own decisions,” Noyes said.

Noyes and Gordon both say Vermont’s existing Adult Abuse Registry will continue to help institutions and those seeking care to find a positive solution, but that it can’t be the only remedy.

“Individuals who are substantiating maltreatment, their names are placed on a registry…but that’s the only solution,” Gordon said.

Noyes hopes his bill will help solve some of the decades-old issues.

“People who are exploiting, abusing or neglecting a vulnerable adult are held accountable,” he said.

Vermont’s House on Human Services Committee, which Noyes sits on, is set to vote on the bill this week.