Vermont lawmakers and businesses call for universal paid family and medical leave act

State leaders, businesses, and other advocates are pushing for a paid family leave plan at the federal level.

“We don’t have a system for allowing people to be absolutely human in their relationships with their family members when you have a health crisis,” said Sen. Becca Balint.

Balint says it’s a tale all too familiar to Vermonters, having to make the tough choice to be there for family or lose out on wages. Vermonters say a national paid family and medical leave act will give families much needed stability and security. Thursday, Main Street Alliance launched a video campaign on the issue that details the stories of Vermont employees and business owners.

“It’s about an understanding in a society that we make common commitments to one another,” said Rep. Peter Welch. “As part of that commitment, we have to set up systems and structures that allow that promise to be kept.”

Congressman Welch says the size of the employer should not determine their paid leave programs. Right now in Vermont– advocates say less than 20% of workers have access to paid family leave and only 40% of employers in Vermont provide personal medical leave.

The lack of support in the workplace forces some employees to leave their job altogether, something Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray says will hurt the state’s already struggling workforce.

“Our economy and employers lose when women and caregivers leave the workforce,” Lt. Gov. Gray said. “We simply cant afford it here in Vermont.”