MONTPELIER – Vermont lawmakers are continuing to work through the details of S.250, a bill that proposes sweeping changes to law enforcement and the state judicial system.

The bill would “provide for greater accountability for law enforcement officers, including the creation of a private right of action against law enforcement officers that prohibits common law and statutory immunities as a defense.”

Other changes include stricter guidelines for investigations of police misconduct and the reporting of traffic stop data.

On Wednesday, however, the Senate Committee on Government Operations focused in on a section that would prohibit confessions based on false information. In other words, if a defendant were to confess based on false facts given by law enforcement, it couldn’t be used as evidence.

Supporters of the changes include the ACLU of Vermont. Advocacy Director Falko Schilling testified to the committee on Wednesday.

“This is a technique that can be used in interrogation practices that can often lead to false confessions,” Schilling said.

But Michael Schirling, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said it’s a situation that rarely happens in Vermont.

“The courts have created very well-established guardrails and rules around what constitutes a knowing, intelligent and voluntary statement,” Schirling said.

Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who introduced the bill, pushed back on the notion that additional guardrails aren’t necessary.

“What I’m hearing from the commissioner is that it relies on individual judges to follow that case law and that ‘trust us, we’re working’ seems to be the continued refrain,” Sen. Ram Hinsdale said.

Schirling said there’s already a constitutional standard against self-incrimination, and adding new language to that effect would be ‘more disruptive than helpful.’

“We’re on the same page here, but I would hesitate to create a statutory framework that would create unintended consequences going forward,” Schirling said. “It would change boundaries, and we wouldn’t know that until after a variety of litigation to figure out what those boundaries are.”

Mark Anderson, President of the Vermont Sheriff’s Association, also testified on Wednesday. He said there’s a willingness to make progress among law enforcement, but its critical that the Legislature back this bill up with ample funding.

“Public safety agencies say ‘We want to be measured, we want to have transparency, we want to have an open door to this conversation, we want to be partners in the conversation,” Anderson said. “Where we will make requests to the legislature, please provide us the resources to do this work.”

The full text of S.250 can be found here. It has yet to go up for a vote in the Senate Committee on Government Operations.