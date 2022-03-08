MONTPELIER – With Vermont set to receive more than $60 million as part of a nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers, state lawmakers are laying the groundwork for how that money might be used.

The majority of the settlement cash has gone into a ‘statewide abatement fund’, and before it gets allocated for recovery efforts across the state, an advisory committee has to weigh in.

Right now, the discussion in Montpelier is centered around who should have a seat at the table.

Those in the thick of the fight against substance use disorder believe that with 18 seats on the committee, there’s plenty of room for a wide variety of perspectives.

“Where we can, even with all the positions that aren’t designated as such, we should really be focusing on getting individuals with lived experience of opioid use disorder,” said Grace Keller, Safe Recovery Program Coordinator at the Howard Center.

Keller said policies that lead to progress often originate as the concerns of a client, so it would be valuable to have them well-represented on the panel.

She said right now, the situation is particularly grim on the ground.

“I’ve been in my job for 14 years, and I’ve never witnessed overdose deaths the way we’re seeing them now,” Keller said. “One of the things that’s happened recently that’s hit home is a lot of the people we’ve lost are parents. When we talk about prevention, the best thing we can be doing for the next generation is keeping their parents alive.”

Given that sense of urgency, the work of the advisory panel comes at a critical time in the fight against addiction.

Joshua Diamond, Vermont’s Deputy Attorney General, said there could be additional resources coming soon.

“You have probably heard in the headlines that there may be a settlement with Purdue Pharma, there’s still a few hoops that we need to go through to make that happen,” Diamond said. “But if all goes well, this framework could also be applied to those settlements.”

Peter Espenshade, President of the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, said the money could go a long way for programs like the Recovery-Friendly Workplace Initiative, recovery residences and treatment centers.

“I would love to see this committee and these funds focused on moving the state forward by abating the past impacts of the opioid epidemic and getting these beautiful, hardworking Vermonters in recovery back into work, back into their lives, reconnecting with families and reconnecting with communities,” Espenshade said.

Lawmakers’ current outline for the advisory committee includes representatives from the Vermont Department of Health, several state lawmakers, treatment providers, and someone with lived experience battling opioid use disorder.