The new Vermont legislative session is scheduled to begin Wednesday, and will feature many new members and committee chairs.

The first week will be largely introductory and ceremonial for the new legislators who will be assigned to various committees and will include Phil Scott’s fourth gubernatorial inauguration.

However, starting January 9, it will be down to the nitty gritty for legislators.

“We have some really important things that could really change the way we function in Vermont,” said Michelle Bos-Lun, a Democratic representative from Windham County.

After November’s midterm election, Vermont Democrats now hold a supermajority in both the senate and the house. Some lawmakers say it will lead to more gubernatorial vetos and favorable policies for democrats in the upcoming legislative session but add that the goal is to reach bipartisan legislation that will bode well for most Vermonters.

“That doesn’t change the economy, that doesn’t change the tax capacity of the state, that doesn’t change the needs of Vermonters,” said Scott Beck, one of six Republican representatives in Caledonia County.

Bos-Lun added that democrats are “still going to come up with policies that work for the majority of people.”

Those policies will be most notably addressing the state’s housing shortage, continuing workforce development, childcare subsidies and climate initiatives.

Nearly $1 billion in federal covid-relief funding helped address these issues in 2022, allowing the state to make improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, broadband expansion and zoning.

Lawmakers say they are ready to build on the work done in the last year but acknowledged the federal windfall won’t be the same in 2023, causing them to find innovative ways to ensure Vermonters can stay put.

“The cost to construct a home is greater than what the bank appraises that home at…which means the builder needs to bring a tremendous amount of cash to the table,” Beck said.

Boslin said there is more to the housing efforts.

“Vermonters tend to like to have big plot sizes and they want to have their house and don’t want to see any neighbors,” she said. “That’s nice, but it is not very efficient and not a very sensible way to use resources.”

With federal dollars running thin, Beck says increased taxes – which he’s afraid his Democratic colleagues will support – aren’t the answer.

“We’re number 10 as far as taxation in the country,” he said. “’Do we want to be nine? eight? at what point do people start to get out of here?’”

But Bos-Lun says state revenue from new institutions – like the state’s new retail cannabis market – won’t suffice.

“We could bring some funds in through that,” she said. “With that said, I don’t think we can put all our eggs in that basket.”

Both Bos-Lun and Beck said that developing the state’s workforce will work hand-in-hand with housing reform.