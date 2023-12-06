Jerome F. O’Neill, a prominent attorney known for representing survivors of sexual abuse, passed away at the age of 77 Sunday, according to a statement from the law firm he worked with, Gravel & Shea.

“Jerry was a deeply committed American, a lion in the legal field, and the loveliest of family men,” says Heather Hammond, Co-Managing Partner. “We were lucky enough to call him one of our own at the end of a long and celebrated career, including time serving in the U.S. Army, followed by his commitment as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, and then senior partner of O’Neill Kellner & Green. He always represented his clients with integrity and with compassion and was a mentor to many.”

O’Neill represented countless victims of crimes and sexual abuse, with over 75 jury trials in his career, and many successful verdicts. He was also known for sharing his legal expertise with the media and made several appearances as a legal expert with local TV news stations, as well as serving nearly two decades on the Burlington Police Commission.

A statement from Gravel & Shea reads in-part, “O’Neill was considered a staunch and unapologetic advocate for survivors of sexual abuse. He was widely credited for pushing the legal system in Vermont and elsewhere towards a broader acknowledgment of the harm that was caused by abusers, and a recognition of the need to compensate the survivors of that hard.”

O’Neill was recognized for his work with the Frank Carrington Champion of Civil Justice Award from the National Crime Victim Bar Association in 2021, credited as “the father of the crime victims’ rights movement in the United States.”

Chip Mason, Co-Managing Partner, said, “Many of us were fortunate to count Jerry as a true friend. He will be greatly missed and sets a tremendous example for a life well lived.”